Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Paysafe worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 27.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the third quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Price Performance

Shares of PSFE opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $899.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.86. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSFE

Paysafe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.