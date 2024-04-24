Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5,782.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

