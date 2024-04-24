Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,500 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 44,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0683 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

