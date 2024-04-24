MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 3,902.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $135.51.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,776 shares of company stock worth $6,226,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

