MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $443.86.

MongoDB Stock Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $366.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.82. MongoDB has a one year low of $212.52 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of -147.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.99, for a total value of $2,627,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,915,704.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

