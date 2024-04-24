Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $79,830.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 427,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,047,979.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $352.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.43 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

