Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 30,020 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innospec during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 10.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $453,490.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,715 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $453,490.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 410 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $50,823.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,735.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $4,532,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $91.74 and a one year high of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Innospec had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

