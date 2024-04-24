Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,913,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 21.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 300,383 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 800,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 246,648 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 727,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

TPH stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

