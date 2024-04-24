Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 464.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, Director Derek G. Kirkland acquired 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,206.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

JXN stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

