Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 52,744 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,744 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 468,602 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after buying an additional 100,442 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KSS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

KSS stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.98. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

