Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 20,075 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,977,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,075 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $300,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 8,929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 163,788 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.13.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.