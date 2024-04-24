NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

NVDA stock opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $848.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $629.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

