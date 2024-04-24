Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,672 shares of company stock worth $3,325,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $167.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.80. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

