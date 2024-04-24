Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Paramount Group Price Performance
Shares of PGRE opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.
Paramount Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Group
About Paramount Group
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.