Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.67%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

