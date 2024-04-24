Paramount Group (PGRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGREGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Paramount Group to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

