Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,919 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.8% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,149 shares of company stock worth $885,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.39 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

