PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 6,245.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $143,636.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $466,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock worth $2,875,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $95.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.01.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

