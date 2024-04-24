PowerSchool’s (PWSC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PowerSchool

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $821,666.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,734,480.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $57,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 327,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,535 shares of company stock worth $3,687,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.