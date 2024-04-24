Prosperitas Financial LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Prosperitas Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $601,545,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,367,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $140.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.