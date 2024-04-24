Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.15% of Qualys worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

Qualys Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $171.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.53. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $2,214,032. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

