Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.85

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $9.04. Quest Resource shares last traded at $9.03, with a volume of 41,113 shares.

Quest Resource Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $182.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 14,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $103,530.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,981,005.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Resource by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,396 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company provides disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

