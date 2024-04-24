Rakuten Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 261 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE JPM opened at $192.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $551.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

