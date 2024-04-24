Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 53,094 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $55.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

