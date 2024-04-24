Raymond James & Associates Has $721,000 Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $897,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,553,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

