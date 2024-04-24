Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,333 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSM. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 398,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after acquiring an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 49.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:CSM opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

