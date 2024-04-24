Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,778 Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.53% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

