Raymond James & Associates Sells 785 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2024

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUSFree Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.17% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROUS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.80. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

