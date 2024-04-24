Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.37% of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KORP. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $13,424,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,595 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KORP opened at $45.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $46.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1773 per share. This is a boost from American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (KORP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed, U.S. denominated portfolio of corporate debt securities and investments KORP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

