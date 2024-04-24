Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.90

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.90 ($4.52) and traded as high as GBX 380.50 ($4.70). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.66), with a volume of 211,307 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £856.92 million, a PE ratio of 661.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 355.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Nicola Rabson purchased 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,936.45 ($12,273.28). Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

