Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rentokil Initial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of RTO stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 528,409 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,884,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $77,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,025,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,949,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 60,018 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

