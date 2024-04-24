RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases 307 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $824.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $848.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.87. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

