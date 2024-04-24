Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,257,000 after acquiring an additional 208,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,976,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,005,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 273,257 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $778.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 626.32%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 2621.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

