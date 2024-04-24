Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Major Shareholder Alberta Investment Management Sells 1,250,000 Shares

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SCRM stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,403 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,703,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,969,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,899,000 after acquiring an additional 962,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

