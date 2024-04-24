Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 5.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $107,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 28.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,981,548 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,989,254,000 after buying an additional 12,176,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.15 and a 12-month high of $189.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

