Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,074 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.57% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $11,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,536,000 after purchasing an additional 668,986 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 478,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 177,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $292.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

