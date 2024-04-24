Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,152.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 62,755 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 5,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $329,851.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,349.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

