Strs Ohio Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.16, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,452 shares of company stock worth $118,687,597. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,338.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $794.03.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

