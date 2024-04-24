Strs Ohio Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Tenable Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TENB opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenable news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,382 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,615 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

