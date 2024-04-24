Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,120 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

