Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.58. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

