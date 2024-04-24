Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Main Street Capital worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAIN. UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $48.75.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

