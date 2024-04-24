Suncoast Equity Management Has $18.59 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

GOOGL opened at $158.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

