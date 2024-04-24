SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 177.6% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 78,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,314 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares during the last quarter.

PTF opened at $53.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market cap of $372.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

