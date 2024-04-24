SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AER opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $53.42 and a 52 week high of $88.44.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

