Synairgen (LON:SNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.45

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.35 ($0.09). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 7.02 ($0.09), with a volume of 30,405 shares traded.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.37 million, a P/E ratio of -140.40 and a beta of -2.23.

Synairgen Company Profile

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

