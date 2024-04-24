T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 189,670 Shares

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,055,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,918,696,141.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $30,836,548.60.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94.

On Monday, April 15th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $27,353,448.72.

On Friday, April 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $27,326,136.24.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $27,335,934.85.

On Monday, April 8th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $30,574,804.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.41, for a total value of $30,614,634.70.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.49, for a total value of $30,819,478.30.

On Monday, April 1st, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $30,800,511.30.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.87, for a total value of $30,701,882.90.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. The firm has a market cap of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

