Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9,467.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares in the company, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 613,537 shares of company stock valued at $36,409,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

