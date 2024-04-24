Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TDY stock opened at $407.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total value of $220,241.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,348,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock worth $2,890,621. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.