Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.70

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.70 and traded as high as $95.11. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 185 shares.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

