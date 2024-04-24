Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.53% of Upbound Group worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPBD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.27 million. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 32.65% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,233.23%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.