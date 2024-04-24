Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.12% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 165,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,004,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 166,222 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

VET stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $384.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.0888 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -26.13%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

